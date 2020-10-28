Vietnam donates $50,000 worth of RT-PCR test kits to PH

MANILA - Vietnam has donated $50,000 worth of RT-PCR test kits to the Philippines through the Department of Health, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin, Jr. and Health Undersecretary Carolina Taino received the donation from Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Hoang Huy Chung in a ceremonial turnover at the foreign office's headquarters in Pasay City.

"The test kits have since been delivered to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM)," the DFA said in a tweet.

The donation, delivered with support from Vietnamese entrepreneur Johnathan Hanh Nguyen and the Philippine Embassy in Hanoi, comes ahead of the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the Philippines-Vietnam Strategic Partnership on November 17.

According to the DFA, Chung assured Locsin of Vietnam’s support in the Philippines’ efforts fighting COVID-19, and promoting and protecting the welfare of Filipinos.