Metro Manila mayors want GCQ until end of 2020

People wearing face masks pass in front of a mall in Manila on September 08, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors are urging the national government to keep the National Capital Region under general community quarantine until end of December to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, their representative said Thursday.

The Metro Manila Council made the recommendation prior to the end of the region's GCQ in October, its chair Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said.

"Ang recommendation ng MMC…magkaroon ng GCQ until end of the year, hanggang Dec. 31 po para magkaroon po tayo ng continuous strategy at di magkaroon ng spike all over Metro Manila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The MMC has recommended to keep GCQ until end of the year, until Dec. 31 so we can have a continuous strategy and avoid virus spike all over Metro Manila.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The region, except Navotas, earlier shortened its curfew hours to 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.. It also allowed residents aged 18 to 65 to go outside their homes.

The Philippines employs a 4-level community quarantine scheme ranging from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to the most relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The quarantine level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.