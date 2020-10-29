Fabella Hospital resumes patient admission amid COVID-19 outbreak

Health workers leave the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila after their shift on this photo taken last Oct. 23 2020. The hospital stopped admitting new patients to disinfect the area's premises following reports of some doctors testing positive for COVID-19. The hospital will also be testing all health care workers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news/File

MANILA — The Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital announced Thursday that it has reopened for admission. This, despite several close contacts of previous cases testing positive for COVID-19.

One nurse and two mothers are among the those who tested positive for the virus after their swab samples were collected last Monday.

However, hospital spokesperson Dr. Diana Rose Cajipe said the outpatient division has only partially reopened.

"Nag-meeting na po ang COVID response team at infectious control committee, napagdesisyonan po na magbukas na ng admissions ang Fabella hospital. Pero ang outpatient division po ay partially open. Ang nakabukas lang po ngayon [sa] OPD ay yung pediatrics, dental, internal medicine," she said.

(Our COVID response team and infectious control committee have met and decided to reopen the admission. But the outpatient division or OPD was only reopened partially. Only the pediatrics, dental, internal medicine units are opened under OPD.)

The partial reopening also includes services like laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, and blood donation.

Cajipe said that the outpatient division for OB-Gyn patients is set to open on November 10.

"Yung mga doctor po natin na nag-positive ay still, naka-isolate pa po kasi sila. So yung number po ng doktor na kailangan po natin sana ay kulang pa. Pero ang ginawa po ng ospital ay mag pull-out po ng mga doktor para magko-concentrate sila sa magpapaanak at mga deliveries kaniya nag open po ang admission pero ang outpatient division po namin ay sa november 10 muna," Cajipe said.

(The doctors who contracted the virus are still isolated so we're running short on manpower. What we did was pull out doctors and assign them to deliveries to allow us to reopen.)

On October 22, seven OB-Gyn residents and one nurse tested positive for the virus after one doctor exhibited symptoms. Two days later, 4 more health workers also tested positive.

This is the first time the hospital had to stop admissions since the pandemic broke in February.