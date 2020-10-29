DOH records 1,761 new COVID-19 cases; total caseload nears 377,000

People make their last-minute visit at the Manila South Cemetery a day before the nationwide closure of cemeteries on October 28, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,761 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, pushing the nationwide caseload to 376,935, data from the health department showed.

Of the newly-reported cases, 1,622 or 92 percent occurred within the past 2 weeks. The top regions with cases in the recent 14 days were the National Capital Region (431), Region 4A (322) and Region 3 (155).

Total recoveries has risen to 329,848, up by 740 from the previous day, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin.

The country also recorded 33 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 7,147.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has 39,940 active infections, of which 94.2 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, the DOH said.

The new cases do not include data from 9 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of this month.

