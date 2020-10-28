DFA: 20 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 11,224

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 has risen to 11,224 with 20 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Only 3,153 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,254 of those infected have recovered, while 817 have died.

The DFA reported 6 new recoveries and 1 new fatality on Wednesday.

Figures today show 20 new confirmed cases, 6 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/5OKKsLZeYI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 28, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 515 in the Asia Pacific, 176 in Europe, 2,306 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 375,180 people. The tally includes 7,114 deaths, 329,111 recoveries, and 38,955 active cases.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News