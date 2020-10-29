Bohol to reopen to tourists on Nov. 15: Palace

Chocolate Hills in Bohol. Karen Flores, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Bohol province will reopen to tourists next month, Malacañang said Thursday, as authorities sought to revive the economy that the pandemic has dragged into recession.

"Magbubukas na po para sa turismo ang island paradise na Bohol mula po a-15 ng Nobyembre," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing in Bohol's Panglao island.

(The island paradise of Bohol will be open for tourism starting Nov. 15.)

Travelers who wish to visit will be required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests and show proof they are negative of COVID-19. Those who plan to stay longer than 5 days will have to take a confirmatory test later on, Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap said earlier this month.

The Philippines is forecast to see a 6.9 percent economic contraction this year, the World Bank has said, the biggest since the 1980s and worse than the government's projected 5.5 percent decline.

It has been gradually reopening the economy to allow more businesses to resume operations and more people to go back to work, but partial restrictions in and around the capital Manila remain to keep the virus spread in check.

More details to follow. - With a report from Reuters