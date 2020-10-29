5 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,229

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,229 Thursday with 5 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,153 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,259 of those infected have recovered, while 817 have died.

The DFA reported 5 new recoveries and no new fatality on Thursday.

28 October 2020



Figures today show 20 new confirmed cases, 6 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality due to COVID-19 among Filipinos in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/5OKKsLZeYI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 28, 2020

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 376,935 people. The tally includes 7,147 deaths, 329,848 recoveries, and 39,940 active cases.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

