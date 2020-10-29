Home  >  News

4.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Batangas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2020 02:07 PM | Updated as of Oct 29 2020 02:08 PM

MANILA — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Batangas on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor happened 8 kilometers northwest of Mabini at 1:25 in the afternoon, according to Phivolcs. 

State seismologists added it was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 2 kilometers. 

Instrumental intensity 4 was felt in Calatagan, Batangas and Tagaytay City. Instrumental intensity 2, meanwhile, was felt in Muntinlupa City. 

Instrumental intensity 1 was felt in Quezon City, Carmona, Bacoor City in Cavite, and Mauban in Quezon. 

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Philvolcs added.

