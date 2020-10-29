4.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Batangas

Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck Batangas on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor happened 8 kilometers northwest of Mabini at 1:25 in the afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

State seismologists added it was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 2 kilometers.

Instrumental intensity 4 was felt in Calatagan, Batangas and Tagaytay City. Instrumental intensity 2, meanwhile, was felt in Muntinlupa City.

Instrumental intensity 1 was felt in Quezon City, Carmona, Bacoor City in Cavite, and Mauban in Quezon.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks, Philvolcs added.

More details to follow.



