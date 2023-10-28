MANILA — Law enforcement agencies on Friday raided a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay City over reports of illegal operations and prostitution.

The hub's license was revoked in September but it has continued to operate, authorities said.

Authorities found various facilities, including bedrooms, a KTV area, a spa offering illicit services, a clinic, a canteen, a mini-grocery store, and a room referred to as an "aquarium," where foreign nationals would allegedly choose women to hire.

There was also a "menu" written in Chinese, where clients could choose different sexual services.

"Mayroon itong building na to all around, maraming illegal activities na nangyayari dahil bukod sa KTV dito sa baba, mukhang ang clientele ng mga services ay yung mga naninirahan ditong mga POGO workers at yung mga bosses," said Justice Undersecretary Nicolas Felix Ty.

(This building has all around services, many illegal activities. Aside from the KTV, it seems the POGO workers and bosses also lived here.)

'THEY HAVE THEIR OWN KINGDOM HERE'

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said clients rarely left the area.

"They have their own kingdom here na ultimo lahat ng kailangan nila — if they want entertainment they have entertainment here," said PAOCC Executive Director Gilbert Cruz.

An estimated 500 workers, predominantly Chinese nationals, reside in the hub, with a few Filipinos engaged in utility and support services.

A Filipino cook, who has worked at the hub for a year, claimed: "Nagluluto po kami yung bumibili samin yung mga nasa taas po yun."

(We cook food for the people upstairs.)

He added that Filipino staff are not allowed to go to restricted areas, such as private rooms.