Karen Davila meets UN Women chief in New York

UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines Karen Davila and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous. UN Women handout

MANILA — TV Patrol and ANC anchor Karen Davila has visited New York for a courtesy visit to United Nations (UN) Women Executive Director Sima Bahous.

UN Women formally announced Davila's appointment as the first UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines during the meet.

Davila joins actors Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, and model and activist Cindy Sirinya Bishop on the roster, UN Women said in a release.

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Davila will help boost discussions on critical issues and highlight women's role in nation building, gender equality promotion, as well as women empowerment.

"Goodwill Ambassadors bolster the United Nations' reach and awareness through enhanced visibility, strategic alignment with national objectives, expansive outreach beyond traditional circles, accessible communication on gender equality, and authentic advocacy based on lived experiences," the UN Women said.

Davila said she is honored that she was chosen as a Goodwill Ambassador.

"Will be working with many others who speak out in support of UN Women to help bring about positive change in mindsets, behaviors, and hopefully, in the everyday lives of women and girls," she said.

UN Women Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Alia El-Yassir said she is looking forward to work with the acclaimed journalist.

The organization lauded Davila for being an active advocate for UN Women since 2020.

Among the things she did was helping deliver support to around 5,000 beneficiaries during Typhoon Ulysses in Rizal and Navotas.

"Karen has been a consistent voice in significant UN Women events, moderating International Women’s Day celebrations and the Philippine Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards," it said.

"She was also a key figure in the UN Women Asia-Pacific campaign #WhenWomenLead, promoting women’s leadership in business and corporate setting as well as emphasizing the critical role women play in peacebuilding."

Davila became part of the Kapamilya network in 2000. She became one of the main anchors of “TV Patrol” in 2004.

Davila then moved to anchor the late-night news program “Bandila” along with Julius Babao and Ces Drilon.

She later returned as main anchor of "TV Patrol" in 2021.