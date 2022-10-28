Order on optional mask use indoors out soon: DOH

Commuters look through bus windows as they travel along Quezon Avenue on Aug. 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — An executive order relaxing the indoor mask mandate will be issued soon after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs the policy, the Department of Health said Friday.

"The executive order as agreed on during our recent Cabinet meeting will be issued soon. That was a commitment by the President because he approved the proposal," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

The government plans to further loosen COVID-19 protocols after nearly 3 years since the pandemic. It has allowed the resumption of face-to-face classes and lifted the outdoor mask mandate.

"Antayin lang natin. We are not certain as to when it's going to come out. But I think it's going to come out in the coming days," Vergeire said.

The plan was first disclosed by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

She said unvaccinated individuals, persons with comorbidities and older people are still "highly encouraged" to wear masks.

The government is also set to waive other health protocols for travelers, including the requirement of presenting negative RT-PCR test results upon arrival, Garcia added.

The DOH earlier said masks would still be "required" in some settings.

"As per IATF Resolution, wearing of face masks in indoor settings shall be optional EXCEPT in the following settings," the agency said.

These are healthcare facilities including but not limited to clinics, hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, dialysis clinics; medical transport; and public transport.

In the briefing, Vergeire reiterated that the DOH projects the country may record as high as 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases towards the end of the year.

This, as the government further lifts restrictions, presence of more transmissible COVID-19 variants and high mobility.

As of Thursday, there were 21,215 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Around 73.49 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus, of whom close to 20.5 million have received their booster.