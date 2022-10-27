The plane of Korean Air flight KE631 lies with its belly on the runway at the airport in Cebu City, central Philippines on October 24, 2022, after it overshot the runway late October 23 while landing in bad weather. Alan Tangcawan, AFP/File

The Mactan Cebu International Airport returned to 24/7 operations, days after an airliner overshot its runway.

In a social media post, the MCIA said it was back to its normal operations as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

A Korean Air plane overshot the MCIA runway Sunday night. It has yet to be removed as of Thursday.

The incident caused flight delays and cancellations.

MCIAA General Manager Julius Neri is set to give an update Friday on the investigation which was done by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Korean Air management, and other stakeholders.

RELATED VIDEO: