Fire razes residential area in Tondo; 1 injured

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 04:11 AM

Fire broke out a residential area in Brgy. 206 in Tondo, Manila Thursday night, razing 10 houses.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the second-alarm fire lasted between 9:15 p.m. and around 10:16 p.m.

According to barangay staff Romeo Macellano, the houses destroyed were mostly made of light materials, affecting some 30 individuals. 

One person, the BFP reported, was injured after suffering a minor avulsion. 

The BFP suspected that the fire started from a charging phone that was unattended.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

