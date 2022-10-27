Fire razes residential area in Tondo; 1 injured

Fire broke out a residential area in Brgy. 206 in Tondo, Manila Thursday night, razing 10 houses.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the second-alarm fire lasted between 9:15 p.m. and around 10:16 p.m.

According to barangay staff Romeo Macellano, the houses destroyed were mostly made of light materials, affecting some 30 individuals.

One person, the BFP reported, was injured after suffering a minor avulsion.

The BFP suspected that the fire started from a charging phone that was unattended.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

