Cayetano to inmates: Rat out crime in jails

MANILA — Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday appealed to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) to take action against criminal activities that may be happening in their correctional facility.

Cayetano visited the Taguig City Jail as part of a yearly tradition to celebrate his birthday with inmates in time for National Correctional Consciousness Week.

He and his wife, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, gave out hygiene kits and provided hot meals.

Speaking to the PDLs, the senator mentioned the case of slain broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, who was said to have been killed on orders of two alleged “middlemen” serving out sentences in separate prisons.

Cayetano described inmates still involved in drug selling, hiring assassins, or planning other crimes as running counter to the path of reformation or “returning to God”.

He urged the PDLs to rat out people like these to authorities.

“Isa ko hong gustong i-appeal sa inyo ngayon, kung may masamang nangyayari, hindi po masamang magsumbong po sa kinauukulan,” Cayetano said.

“Masama mag-imbento ng sumbong. Pero magsabi ng totoo ay kailanman hindi pwede maging kasalanan. So ang akin pong pakiusap, let us cooperate. Huwag tayong pumayag na mangyari po ang mga ganyan. Maraming pagkakasala ang bawat isang tao, pero kailan po dadating ang araw na magdedesisyon tayo na pipilitin natin gawin ang tama.”

He also vowed to the PDLs he would do more to improve their welfare, upgrade their skills, and ease their reintegration into society.

Cayetano later told reporters he made the appeal as a way of nipping jail crimes in the bud before they become a bigger problem for prison managers and law enforcement.

“Hindi kaya ng authorities on their own. Kailangan din ng participation, kumbaga, hindi kaya ng government official, kailangan din ang tao,” he said.

“So dito din, hindi kaya ng BJMP o mga taga-DOJ (Department of Justice) lang ‘yan. Kailangan ang mismong inmates, makita nila na kung gusto nila ng redemption, ng pagbabago, huwag nilang payagang may mangyaring ganyan.”

Jun Villamor, the first supposed middleman in the Percy Lapid case, died hours after his identity was revealed by confessed gunman Joel Escorial.

He was an inmate at the New Bilibid Prisons, managed by the Bureau of Corrections.

The second person tagged by Villamor who is imprisoned in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Taguig is secured in his cell and feels no threat on his life, the BJMP said.

Cayetano declined to comment on whether or not there was foul play in Villamor’s death.

He also urged other officials to learn when to give details and avoid speculation when asked by media to avoid jeopardizing the continuing probe.

However, Cayetano agreed it is time to improve security in correctional facilities to prevent inmates from communicating or gaining access to items from outside.

“Once and for all, why don’t we come up with a comprehensive plan. Hindi pwedeng installment dito. Hindi pwedeng 4 gives. Hindi mo pwedeng sabihing, ‘Mayroon kaming 2-year, 4-year, 5-year plan para sa Muntinlupa. Hindi,” he said.

Instead, he said, justice authorities should commit to providing needed equipment such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, scanners, and signal jammers.

