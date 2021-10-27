MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo may be an “extraordinary housewife", but Office of the Vice President Spokesperson Atty. Barry Gutierrez said she is more than that.

“VP Leni is also an ‘extraordinary lawyer,’ a ‘productive legislator,’ an ‘actual degree holder’ (several times over in fact), and, of course, the ‘duly elected Vice President’,” Gutierrez tweeted.

In line with Robredo’s appeal to her supporters to not act as trolls, Gutierrez added he is just “spreading some truth and love”.

The tweet came after Sen. Imee Marcos told Teleradyo that Robredo is an “extraordinary housewife” who should not be underestimated.

Gutierrez also threw shade at the lawmaker’s brother, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who lost to Robredo in his electoral protest.

Marcos Jr.’s Oxford University degree was also questioned by some sectors, prompting the British institution to issue a clarification that the son of the late dictator got a “special diploma” and not a bachelor’s degree.

Robredo’s supporters on the group Dapat Si Leni said in a statement that Imee Marcos’ comment was “an insult laced with praise.”

“To imply that a housewife needs to be extraordinary in order to be considered as a serious contender in positions of leadership is a step backwards achieving genuine women empowerment in the country,” Dapat Si Leni organizers said.

The group also emphasized that the strength of Robredo does not come from being extraordinary but from being a person of “honesty, authenticity and integrity.”

“She is the story of many housewives whose strengths have been underestimated, by men and women alike,” it added.

The group agreed with Marcos that other candidates should take the Vice President’s candidacy seriously.

“Dadalhin siya sa Malakanyang hindi ng pera o impluwensiya, kundi ng pinagsamang lakas ng mga basehang sektor, kasama na ng mga kababaihang araw-araw pinipili na magtaguyod ng matapat, maayos, at maprinsipiyong pamilya,” it said.

