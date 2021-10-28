San Francisco honors Fil-Am community heroes

Watch more on iWantTFC

As she officially declared October 2021 Filipino American History Month (FAHM), San Francisco Mayor London Breed, along with several other officials, acknowledged the estimated 36,000 Filipinos who live in the city and pledged to assist the community.

"Even though this celebration happens once a year, I want to continue to be a resource. The city wants to continue to be a resource to invest in those various programs and activities that happen in the community, that happen for the community - For the Filipino community," Breed said.

The FAHM event was held inside City Hall and featured Filipino folk dance along with poetry from Fil-Am youth.

Heroes in the community were likewise honored with legacy awards. Among them were essential workers including the Philippine Nurses Association, the San Francisco Division of Emergency Communications, and the Covid-19 Command Center.

Also honored were Fil-Am and recently retired district director of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Bill Tamayo, as well as student leaders and educators from the Northern California Pilipinx American Student Alliance, the Pinoy/Pinay Educational Partnerships, San Francisco State University, the University of San Francisco, and the City College of San Francisco.

Philippine Consul General Neil Ferrer said he is proud of the awardees and of the examples they have set. "May the commemoration of Filipino American History Month drive us to ensure that the history and legacy of our forebearers will never be forgotten by future generations of Filipinos and Filipino Americans," Ferrer added.

For the evening, the exterior of City Hall was also illuminated with the colors of the Philippine flag.