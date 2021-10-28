Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The government is planning to hire more vaccinators as the Philippines gets ready to jab minors aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19, the Department of Health said Thursday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are also doing this in preparation for the giving of booster shots to healthcare workers and a third dose to immunocompromised persons.

“Of course that would be very critical, because if we look at our vaccination rollout right now, we are going to add additional sectors of the population to be vaccinated. That would be about 12.7 million children, and then for these boosters we’re going to initially start with senior citizens, immunocompromised and healthcare workers,” she said.

“So that will be an additional almost 10 million individuals so we are looking at adding more vaccinators, expanding hours of vaccination, and expanding the vaccination sites,” Vergeire told ANC’s “Rundown.”

The Health official also noted that there wouldn’t be a problem with vaccine supplies for those entitled to receive them.

“As to the supplies, Secretary Galvez has committed, there are incoming vaccines, around 30+ million doses to come in the country until the end of the year,” Vergeire said.

“So we’re not saying that we can be able to finish all of these sectors overnight. It’s going to be done in phases and we are looking at a spillover until January or February of next year,” she added.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 25.7 million people against COVID-19.

The Philippines aims to inoculate at least 77 million to achieve population protection against the respiratory illness as more transmissible variants emerge.

--ANC, 28 October 2021