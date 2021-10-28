PAGASA says 2 or 3 more typhoons likely in November

MANILA - People living in Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao are urged to prepare early as two or three more typhoons are likely to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in November, the state weather bureau said Thursday.



Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said this is based on the assessment of PAGASA’s Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section.

“Sa ating listahan, ang susunod na mga pangalan ng mga bagyo ay Odette, Paolo, at Quedan,” Rojas said.

(Based on our list, the names of the next typhoons will be Odette, Paolo and Quedan.)

Rojas said that based on previous tracks of typhoons that occurred in the month of November from 1948 until 2017, they usually make landfall in Southern Luzon, Visayas, or northern Mindanao.

“Meron din mga bagyo na nagre-recurve o hindi tumatama sa kalupaan at bumabalik sa hilagang western north Pacific,” he said.

(There are also other storms that recurve, does not make landfall and return to the northern western north Pacific.)

He added that the most notable storm that occurred in the month of November was supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda hit Eastern Visayas before crossing Palawan and exiting the Philippine Sea in November 2013.

Yolanda was the strongest typhoon to hit land at that time, leaving more than 7,000 people dead or missing.

“Kailangan natin paghanda ang mga nakatira sa Southern Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao para sa paparating na bagyo dahil doon nga usually dumadaan ang mga bagyo," he said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon continues to prevail over a big portion of Luzon. It is expected to bring light rains over the Cagayan Valley Region, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal and Bulacan area.

Rojas said thunderstorms are also likely in Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday night.

