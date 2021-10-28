MANILA— Households in Maynilad service areas to be affected by water interruption from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 have started storing supply.

Around 3 million customers of Maynilad in Metro Manila and Cavite will be affected by several hours of water interruption.

The service interruptions were originally planned from Oct. 25 to 28, but Maynilad decided to move the dates following requests from customers, the water concessionaire's spokesperson Grace Laxa said.

“Dumagsa kasi ang request mula sa ating customers na iurong ang activity para magkaroon ng mas mahabang panahon makapaghanda,” she told TeleRadyo.

(We were flooded with requests from our customers to defer the activity so they would have longer time to prepare.)

Laxa said Maynilad is implementing water service interruptions as part of a pipe realignment project to make way for the flood control project of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Ito ay para masolusyonan ang laging pagbaha sa Maynila,” she said.

(This is to solve perennial flooding in Manila.)

The service interruptions will range from 25 hours to 85 hours in parts of Manila, Pasay, Makati, Parañaque and Las Piñas in Metro Manila, and Bacoor, Cavite City, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite.

Barangay 668 in Manila is among areas affected. The village will experience water supply interruptions starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 to 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Some 2,500 residents, excluding workers and tenants of condominiums in the area, will be affected by the service interruption.

Barangay 668 Councilor Flordeliza Bayan said they have already informed their constituents.

Rhona Santiago and her neighbors already did their laundry on Thursday, ahead of the service interruption. They have also stored water in drums and other containers.

“Ang hirap 'pag nawalan ng tubig, 'yung paliligo, lalo ngayong pandemic, kailangan malinis tayo,” she added.

(It's hard if there's no water especially this pandemic where we need to be clean.)

Some eateries have also prepared disposable utensils or wrapped their plates with plastic, aside from storing water to ensure their businesses’ needs will be met.

To mitigate the impact of the pipe realignment activity, Maynilad will deploy its 65 mobile water tankers to serve areas that will experience interrupted supply.

Maynilad said it would also tap the assistance of local government units and local fire bureaus in delivering water to affected barangays.

