Isko Moreno on Marcos Jr.'s Oxford claim: 'Lying is different'

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said presidential candidates are not required to graduate from any particular school, but noted that lying about a degree "is different."

Domagoso gave the statement when asked about the claim of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. about his supposed bachelor's degree from the Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

"At the end of the day, it's up to you sino ang iboboto ninyo. Hindi kailangan na kaming mga nakapag-aral sa Ivy League," said Domagoso, who finished leadership and governance courses at the John F. Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University, and at the University of Oxford.

(At the end of the day, it's up to you who you will vote for. It doesn't have to be candidates like us who studied in Ivy league universities.)

The law only requires presidential candidates to be at least 40-years old and can read and write, Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign event here.

"We must follow our own laws in our own land... I have nothing against that [requirement], but lying is different," he said.

Marcos Jr. and his camp have repeatedly claimed that that he earned a degree from the University of Oxford in England but never finished his master’s at the Wharton Business School.

Watch more on iWantTFC

But the University of Oxford, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions, earlier confirmed that late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' son and namesake failed to complete his degree and did not graduate.

The Oxford Philippines Society earlier issued a statement saying Marcos Jr.'s special diploma is "not a degree, and neither is it comparable, superior nor equivalent to one."

Domagoso said while the law does not require presidential aspirants to finish certain educational degrees, the policy may "not be suitable to some" voters who prefer to have highly educated leaders.

"We can amend it... but for now, we just follow the law."

The camp of Marcos Jr. has yet to issue a statement on the University of Oxford denying their claim.