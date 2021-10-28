Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Around 70 Filipinos have contracted COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic last year, an official of the Embassy of the Philippines in Moscow said Thursday.

"Meron na po tayong around 70 cases, reported cases na confirmed COVID infection," Vice Consul Catherine Alpay said in a TeleRadyo interview.

“Out of the 70, we have 66 recovered and four fatalities,” she said.

“Among the 66 recovered, most recently lang, as recent as last Monday, merong karerecover lang.”

By and large, the 7,000 Filipinos living and working in Russia are doing well, Alpay said, as the government there provides protection for its citizens and foreigners alike.

Most Russia-based Filipinos are women working in household services, she said.

“I’m glad to say na ang mga Filipinos dito, kabilang na ako, we’re doing fine. Marami namang measures established para sa proteksyon ng hindi lang ng mga Russians kundi ng mga dayuhan na nandito sa Russia, kabilang na ang mga Filipino,” she said.

Russia on Monday reported a record high 37,930 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

Frustrated by the slow take-up of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by its own population, authorities are introducing stricter measures this week to try to curb the spread of the pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin last week declared that Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 would be paid non-working days.

Alpay said, however, that some Filipinos are still being required to work by their employers.

“Granted marami sa ating mga kababayan ay hinihiling ng kanilang mga amo na pumasok pa rin sila dahil somewhat essential service din, lalo na ‘pag household helper, nanny, cleaner, lalo pag naka-lockdown ang pamilya na Russian kailangan pa rin nila ng katulong sa bahay,” she said.

She stressed, however, that vaccines are available for Filipinos in Russia.

“Maraming interventions ang Russian government para mabigyan ng vaccines hindi lamang ang kanilang mga nationals, kundi mga foreigners na nandito.”

“So maraming ano yan, mga campaigns. Meron pa nga libreng bakuna in the start of the year, and today we are hearing na maraming namang nagdidistribute ng vaccine commercially. Available ito sa mga Filipinos,” she said.



--TeleRadyo, 28 October 2021