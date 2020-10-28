UN mobilizes P1.4 billion worth of aid for PH coronavirus fight

The United Nations logo is seen in the corridors of the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2018 during the annual general assembly. Ludovic Marin, AFP

MANILA - The United Nations said Wednesday it has mobilized some P1.4 billion through 20 of its agencies to support COVID-19 response in the Philippines.

The assistance consists of in-kind support as well as technical assistance in the fields of health, education, social protection, sustainable livelihood and employment generation, food security, habitat, and environment, the UN said in a statement.

About 20 percent of the projects is focused on the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

"In the Philippines, the UN has moved swiftly to support the government-led effort to contain COVID-19 and limit its socioeconomic impact," said Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines.

“Our support combines the reorientation of existing interventions to cope with the crisis, the implementation of timely impact assessments as well as technical assistance and in-kind support to national, regional and community partners.”

The Philippines acknowledges the UN’s immediate support to the Philippines' COVID-19 response, said Socioeconomic Secretary Karl Chua.

"We recognize these contributions in the health sector through humanitarian initiatives that target the most vulnerable, on top of multi-sectoral programs and activities that aim to assist the Philippines’ recovery from the pandemic," he said.

"With the help of organizations like the UN, we are hopeful that the country can be more resilient in facing future crises."

The Philippines as of Tuesday reported 373,144 COVID-19 cases, with 328,602 recoveries and 7,053 deaths. It may tally up to 480,000 cases by end of November, according to University of the Philippines professor Guido David.

Government has enacted two COVID-19 response measures, the first focusing on cash assistance for poor families while the second allocating some P140 billion to help pandemic-hit sectors.

The Philippines as of July has incurred P303.9 billion in foreign debt since the beginning of the year as government borrowed for additional funding to its COVID-19 response, the Bureau of the Treasury earlier said.