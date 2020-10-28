Typhoon Quinta leaves P2 billion agri damage in Oriental Mindoro

The remains of a house after Typhoon Quinta's wrath in Pola, Oriental Mindoro continue to be submerged in water on Monday. Thousands of villagers fled to safety as heavy rains and strong winds caused massive flooding and ripped off roofs, according to local officials. Erik De Castro, AP

MANILA - Typhoon Quinta left an estimated P2 billion in agricultural damage in Oriental Mindoro, its governor Humerlito Dolor said Wednesday.

Quinta had made its fifth and final landfall over Pola town in Oriental Mindoro on Monday. It left the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday after leaving at least 6 dead.

"Pinakamalaking damages 'yung high-value crops, dun po sa palay medyo mas maliit compared sa high-value crops. Palay mostly naani na," Dolor told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Damage to high-value crops was worse compared with rice, most of which has been harvested.)

"Normally po 2 to 3 years bago tumubo kung bagong tanim."

(It usually takes 2 to 3 years to grow if newly planted.)

The province has since declared a state of calamity that would allow it to tap emergency funds to address Typhoon Quinta's damage.