Tropical depression to intensify as it nears PAR: weather bureau

MANILA - The weather disturbance approaching the Philippine area of responsibility is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm within 24 hours, the state weather bureau said.

The tropical depression last estimated 1,960 kilometers east of Central Luzon is expected to enter PAR between Thursday morning and afternoon if it continues to move west northwest "slowly," PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

The storm was packing maximum winds of 55 km per hour near the center, and gusts of up to 70 kph, it said.

"It will continue to intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach typhoon category prior to landfall," it added.

The storm comes just days after Typhoon Quinta's strong winds and torrential rains battered Luzon and parts of Visayas, leaving at least 9 dead and forcing some 150,000 to evacuate during the pandemic, according to the government's disaster agency.

Around 20 weather disturbances hit the Philippines annually. Quinta (international name: Molave) is the country's 17th this year.