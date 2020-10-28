Senate panel to probe alleged red-tagging of celebrities: Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson raises a point during the deliberation on the extension of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act at the Philippine Senate on June 1, 2020. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/file



MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Wednesday said he has filed a resolution to investigate alleged red-tagging incidents involving some military officials.

Officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and members of the Gabriela Women's Party will be summoned to the Senate to discuss the issue, Lacson told reporters during a virtual press conference.

"Para malaman natin saan ba nag-uugat ang conflict pagdating sa red tagging, red baiting, etc," said Lacson, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation.

(So that we can find out the root cause of red tagging, red baiting, etc.)

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) earlier drew flak for threatening Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and Kapamilya actresses Liza Soberano and Angel Locsin over their supposed association with alleged front organizations of the communist movement after the three celebrities spoke in support of women's rights.

The three, however, will not be invited to the Senate hearing, Lacson said.

"Ayaw naman natin i-disrupt [ang hearing]," he said.

"'Pag in-invite natin, baka mawala yung focus sa issue. Baka mapunta sa celebrities," he said.

Lacson is a principal sponsor of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

