Robredo, aides negative for COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo appears before the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives to present her office's proposed 2021 budget, Sept. 14, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo and her aides have tested negative for COVID-19, her office said Wednesday, following exposure to a coronavirus patient.

Robredo said "all" the staff of the Office of the Vice President who were exposed to a COVID-19 patient last week had "tested negative." She was also among those cleared of the contagious disease, her office told reporters.

"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled," she said on her social media pages. "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated."

The Vice President and her chief of staff went on self-quarantine last Friday after learning they had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.

In July, 4 of Robredo's staff caught the COVID-19 disease, prompting her office to suspend operations.

Robredo described last week as a "blockbuster" for her, citing activities she led, including the turnover of projects in Maguindanao, Negros Oriental and Albay; turnover of testing kits to Iloilo province and Iloilo City; a visit to Community Learning Hubs in Pasig City and Taytay, Rizal; and the launch of Trabahope, a new program for out-of-school youth, in partnership with USAID and PBed, among others.