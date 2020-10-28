Mayors warned: Beware of scammers pretending to be from DILG

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday warned mayors against scammers who pretend to be from the agency and offer help in exchange for money.

Memos issued by both the agency and the police have failed to stop the scam, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Kami po ay nagbibigay-babala sa lahat ng aming mga local government officials na mag-ingat po tayo dito sa criminal syndicate na tumatawag at nagti-text sa mga mayor at nagsasabing sila ay tutulungan ng DILG, nagpapanggap po na mga senior officials ng DILG at may hinihingi pong kapalit na pera," he said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(We are warning all our local officials to be careful of this criminal syndicate that calls and texts our mayors saying the DILG will help them, pretending to be senior officials and demanding money.)

There was no immediate information on how the scammers managed to obtain contact details of local officials.

Malaya said even he himself became a victim of the con, but he did not give details. He asked local officials to report scammers to the police.

The scam comes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spawned 373,144 infections and 7,053 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the health department.

The DILG has been working closely with mayors across the country in government's response to the pandemic, including the distribution of cash aid.

