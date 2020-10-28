LOOK: Duterte visits parents’ tomb in Davao ahead of nationwide closure of cemeteries

President Rodrigo Duterte visits the grave of his parents in Davao City, October 28, 2020. Sen. Bong Go

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday visited the graves of his parents in Davao City, the day before memorial parks throughout the country are shuttered.

Duterte went to the Roman Catholic Public Cemetery about 6 p.m., accompanied by his partner Honeylet Avanceña, said Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

All cemeteries in the country will be shut between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, to avoid crowding during All Saints' and All Souls days.

The temporary closure of cemeteries, at this time of the year when millions of Filipinos visit their departed loved ones, was approved by the government's pandemic response task force in September. — With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News