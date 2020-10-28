Heneral nag-sorry kay Catriona; ex-Miss Universe may paalala vs red-tagging

Sabi ni Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, noong Martes ay nagpadala ng liham ang heneral para humingi ng tawad. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA — Humingi ng tawad ang isang heneral kay Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray matapos nitong kaladkarin ang pangalan ng beauty queen at iugnay sa isang grupong pinagbibintangan niyang "front" ng mga komunista.

Matatandaang binalaan kamakailan ni Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) sina Gray at Liza Soberano na huwag suportahan ang Gabriela, na kaanib umano ng New People's Army.

Sabi ni Gray, noong Martes ay nagpadala ng liham si Parlade para humingi ng tawad.

"Just last night po, General Parlade reached out... to personally apologize for dragging my name into this issue... He sent me a formal letter," ani Gray.

Ayon kasi kay Gray, nag-alala maging ang mga magulang niya nang ma-red tag siya.

"My parents in Australia, they messaged me, they were really concerned about what’s happening," aniya.

Bagama't tinanggap ni Gray ang sorry ni Parlade, hindi na rin daw ito dapat maulit muli.

"I hope that going forward, if there are any warnings to give, or advice to give, that it would be done in the proper means which I feel is to contact directly the group or the individual to let your concerns be known in that way," ani Gray.

Sabi pa ng dating Miss Universe, naging halimbawa ang nangyari sa kaniya ng mga kaakibat na peligro ng red tagging. At kung walang ebidensiya, mabuting manahimik na lang muna.

"I feel that there should be evidence given or a basis given for that tag, for that accusation… As with me, there was no actual connection for me and the Gabriela organization. Just that alone is an example of what can happen if proper evidence is not given, or if proper basis is not presented forward," paalala ni Gray.

—Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News

