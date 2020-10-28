Duterte: Sept. 8 is 'National Green Building Day'

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a public address Oct. 26, 2020. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Sept. 8 of every year as the "National Green Building Day," according to a document made public on Wednesday.

The law provides a framework of standards that are intended to reduce the country’s carbon emissions from buildings, and promote the health and well-building of occupants, Duterte noted in Proclamation 1030.

“To promote development in the construction sector, it is imperative to intensify existing initiatives to promote and raise awareness on the efficient and equitable use of resources, proper water and waste management, and integration of eco-friendly processes and systems,” read the document signed Oct. 21.

“There is a need to provide opportunities to encourage cooperation between the public and private sectors in advancing the government’s commitment to protect the environment, it added.

JUST IN: President Duterte declares Sept. 8 of every year as "National Green Building Day" to promote sustainable development in the construction sector. pic.twitter.com/gZkZ8wTpF0 — Jamaine Punzalan (@jmnpunzalan) October 28, 2020

The Department of Public Works and Highways shall coordinate with private groups to identify programs and projects for the celebration of National Green Building Day, Duterte ordered.

Government corporations, state universities and colleges, and local governments are encouraged to support the DPWH initiatives, he said. Among Duterte’s previous environment projects are the clean-ups of Manila Bay and the Boracay resort island.

The Philippines ranked second among countries that might be most vulnerable to impacts of weather-related events like storms, floods, heat waves this year, said GermanWatch.

In 2018, the country also recorded 45.3 air pollution-related deaths for every 100,000 people – the third-highest in the world, according to the World Health Organization.