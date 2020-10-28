DILG: Some local officials appeal quarantine status

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a public statement at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on Oct. 5, 2020. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Some local governments are appealing their general community quarantine status, the second in a 4-level hierarchy of lockdowns, this November, the interior department said, even as authorities seek to revive the country's pandemic-battered economy.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that Metro Manila's 12 million people would remain under GCQ, together with Batangas province, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, and Lanao del Sur, until Nov. 30 this year.

"Mayroon pong mga appeals, pero hindi pa po puwedeng ito ay ilabas. Iyon po kasi ang proseso namin," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a Laging Handa public briefing.

(There are appeals, but we cannot disclose these. That is our process.)

The final decision on quarantine classifications will be out Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said.

Mayors of Metro Manila had urged Duterte to keep until Nov. 30 the GCQ status over the region that accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product.

"Ang gusto ng karamihan (The majority wants to), make it permanent because they have seen the goodness of the result. It has considerably lowered the number of people infected with the microbe," the President said in a taped speech aired Tuesday.

"Palagay ko naman, sa inyo rin itong kapakanan (I think it's for your welfare). Look, we are not here to make your life miserable or sad. We are here to make your life comfortable, and to make you happy," he added.

The trade department recently allowed some businesses in GCQ areas to operate at full capacity.

The Philippines is forecast to see a 6.9 percent economic contraction this year, the World Bank had said, the biggest since the 1980s and worse than the government's projected 5.5 percent decline.



Its recovery has been constrained by an unrelenting first wave of infections since March, with more than 370,000 cases so far, limiting its ability to fully reopen businesses, and restart domestic and international tourism. - With a report from Reuters