ALAMIN: 5 ahensiyang unang tututukan ng 'mega task force' kontra katiwalian

MAYNILA — Limang ahensiya ng pamahalaan ang unang tututukan ng bubuuing "mega task force" laban sa korupsiyon na pamumunuan ng Department of Justice (DOJ).

Ayon kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra, prayoridad na imbestigahan ang mga sumusunod:

PhilHealth

Bureau of Internal Revenue

Bureau of Customs

Land Registration Authority

Department of Public Works and Highways

Pero posible ring masakop ng imbestigasyon ang mga mambabatas at bahagi ng ibang sangay ng gobyerno.

"Kung may participation sa isang criminal act, ay hindi naman natin tinitingnan kung siya ay miyembro ng Kongreso, miyembro ng hudikatura o executive department. Sama-sama 'yan because it’s a criminal act," ani Guevarra.

Ayon kay Guevarra, ang core group na nag-imbestiga sa umano’y korupsiyon sa PhilHealth ang siya ring bubuo ng mega task force.

Pamumunuan ito ng DOJ kasama ang mga sumusunod na ahensiya:

National Bureau of Investigation

National Prosecution Service

Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission

Office of the Special Assistant to the President

Anti-Money Laundering Council

Iimbitahan naman ang Commission on Audit, Civil Service Commission, at Office of the Ombudsman.

Pero ngayon pa lang, may mga pumupuna kung kailangan nga ba talaga ng task force.

"Four years on napapako pa rin in larger part than lesser 'yung anti-corruption promise at kailangan pa magkaroon ng ganu'ng task force," ani Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

"I haven’t seen or read the statement and I have to admit that I am a little confused because this may be redundant considering the Ombudsman already has the power to investigate any public official," ani Sen. Joel Villanueva.

Kinumpirma ni Guevarra na dadaan talaga sa Ombudsman ang pagsampa ng kaso pero iginiit niyang binigyang laya ang dOJ na tukuyin kung sino ang mga dapat kasuhan.

"Considering that the acts to be investigated pertain to violations of the anti-graft and corrupt practices law, it is expected that these cases will be filed before the Office of the Ombudsman. The President has given the DOJ a free hand in filing cases, but if presidential appointees are to be charged, official courtesy demands that the appointing authority be informed in advance," paliwanag ni Guevarra.

Duda naman ang ilang kritiko sa timing ng pagbuo ng task force at kung may mapapanagot kaya.

"May masampolan dapat, na preferably, malaking taong involved sa corruption 'no? Kung maghihintay ka pa next year, wala, election time na next year eh," ani Dr. Temario Rivera, chair ng Center for People Empowerment in Governance.

Payo naman ni governance expert Tony La Viña, para may impact ang imbestigasyon ay unahin ang top 100 na pinakamakapangyarihan at pinakamayayamang opisyal ng gobyerno.

—Ulat ni Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News