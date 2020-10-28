2 dead in Occidental Mindoro as province eyes state of calamity declaration

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A mother and her child died in Occidental Mindoro due to Typhoon Quinta's wrath, its governor Eduardo Gadiano said Wednesday.

The two drowned while attempting to cross a deep river with strong currents, he said.

"Meron kaming casualty sa bayan ng Magsaysay, mag-ina galing sa kaingin. Nung pauwi nagpilit na tumawid sa ilog na malalim kaya naanod. Lunod ang naging dahilan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have a casualty in Magsaysay town, a mother and her child. When they were on their way home, they tried to cross a river with deep waters and were swept by currents. The cause of death is drowning.)

Disaster officials earlier confirmed 2 fatalities in Negros Oriental, while 2 others were reported dead in Quezon and Cagayan Valley region.

Provincial officials will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss a possible declaration of a state of calamity, Gadiano added.

Quinta devastated rice crops and banana plants due for harvest, according to the governor.

"Aanihin na 'yung palay talagang dapaan ngayon tapos may mga underwater pang palay. 'Yung saging talaga tsaka fruit trees talagang bali-bali," he said.

(We were about to harvest rice but it was inundated by Quinta's floods. It also bent banana plants and fruit trees.)