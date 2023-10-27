

MANILA - The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed the murder and other administrative complaints filed by dismissed Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and current corrections chief Pio Gregorio Catapang.



In a resolution dated May 16, 2023 and approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, the murder complaints for the deaths of broadcaster Percy Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor, as well as grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service and conduct unbecoming a public official were dismissed.





According to the Ombudsman, the criminal cases of murder were dismissed for “lack of probable cause.”



The administrative cases were dismissed for “want of substantial evidence.”



Also included in the dismissed complaints were other respondents, namely German Agojo, Alfie Penaredonda, Aldrin Galicia, Mario Alvarez and Alvin Labra.

