The National Economic Development Authority. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the transfer of the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) from the Office of the President to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Created in 1973 during the administration of Marcos Jr.'s father, former President Ferdinand Sr., DAP carries out human resource development programs for key government and economic sectors.

DAP's transfer under NEDA is part of the Marcos Jr. administration's rightsizing policy, according to Executive Order No. 45 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

"“Pursuant to the rightsizing policy of the national government, it is imperative to streamline and rationalize the functional relationships of agencies with complementary mandates to promote coordination, efficiency, and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy," Bersamin said.

"A strong organizational link between the NEDA and DAP is necessary to bolster the development and implementation of the latter's human resource development programs, research, data collection, and information services, as well as to ensure consistency of its research, education and training with the National Government's socioeconomic agenda," he added.

The transfer will also pave the way for policy and program coordination between the two entities.

Bersamin signed the EO on Oct. 25, 2023. It was made public on Thursday.