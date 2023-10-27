MANILA - Malacañang on Friday announced that government offices can allow work from home arrangement for its employees, and asynchronous classes for public schools, on October 31, Tuesday.

According to Memorandum Circular No. 38, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, this is to "provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints’ Day on 01 November 2023, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country".

Bersamin however said that this does not apply to government agencies whose functions involve "delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/ response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person."

He added that similar arrangement in the private sector and classes in the private schools is left to the discretion of respective heads.

On Thursday, the Malacañang clarified that work in government offices as well as classes in public schools and state universities are not suspended on Oct. 31.

It also said there are no plans to declare Oct. 31, sandwiched by holidays, as a non-working holiday.

Oct. 30 was declared as special non-working day for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

November 1 and November 2, meanwhile, are special non-working days for the commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, respectively.

