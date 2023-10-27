People can be seen as they walk along the Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge in Makati on September 25, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has signed a new law that establishes an automatic income classification for provinces, cities, and municipalities, a document showed on Friday.

Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11964 on Oct. 26, 2023, which was made public Friday.

Income classification can be used to determine financial grants and other assistance to localities, as well as their financial capacity to take on priority programs, Marcos said in signing the measure.

The classification will serve as basis for the annual or supplemental allotment for an area's personal services and the possible creation of a new local government unit "provided that the division and merger of an existing LGU shall not downgrade the income classification of the original unit pursuant to Section 8 of Republic Act No. 7160."

The income classification will also determine the number of elective members in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and the Sangguniang Bayan and the compensation of local government personnel.

The first general income reclassification will happen within 6 months after the law's effectivity and every 3 years after.

"The first income reclassification of provinces, cities, and municipalities will take effect on January 1st of the immediately succeeding year following the issuance of the table of income classification by the Finance Secretary," Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

The law set the following income classifications.

PROVINCES

First class - P1.5 billion average annual regular income

Second class - P900 million average annual regular income but less than P1.5 billion

Third class - P700 million average annual regular income but less than P900 million

Fourth class - P500 million average annual regular income but less than P700 million

Fifth class- Less than P500 million average annual regular income

CITIES

First class - P1.3 billion average annual regular income

Second class - P1 billion average annual regular income but less than P1.3 billion

Third class - P800 million average annual regular income but less than P1 billion

Fourth class - P500 million average annual regular income but less than P800 million

Fifth class- Less than P500 million average annual regular income

MUNICIPALITIES