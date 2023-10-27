Uniformed personnel march during the military and civic parade a few moments before the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday told newly promoted generals and flag officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to remain vigilant amid threats hounding the country amid the "nation’s evolving security landscape."

In his speech during their oath-taking ceremony, Marcos told the generals to be prepared to adapt and "respond to emerging national security and defense realities that exist in our country and in our region."

"As the new leaders of our AFP, you are expected to help ensure that the Armed Forces will be more agile, flexible, and responsive to better address emerging issues confronting our nation. We must be ready. Our Armed Forces must be capable, of securing and defending the archipelago from emerging threats," said Marcos, Jr.

"We must maintain our vigilance and guard against those actors—whatever nature or form they may take—-who would threaten and jeopardize the peace we have striven and fought for all these many years," he added.

Even if the country sees positive developments in terms of internal security, he said much remains to be done.

"The progress of our nation and the welfare of our people are underpinned by the peace and the stability, the security of our communities," he said.

The President's statement came after a Chinese coast guard ship earlier this week collided with a transport vessel that had been contracted by the Philippine military to send food and other supplies to troops stationed on Ayungin Shoal, which Beijing also claims.

China said the "slight collision" happened after the resupply boat ignored "multiple warnings and deliberately passed through law enforcement in an unprofessional and dangerous manner," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the foreign ministry.

China maintains its sweeping claim over a large part of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

It has rejected the 2016 ruling in an arbitration case filed by the Philippines.

It has also accused the Philippine Coast Guard and civilian ships on the resupply mission of causing the collisions.

In February, a Chinese vessel flashed a military-grade laser light at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in the contested waters, temporarily blinding the latter's crew.

