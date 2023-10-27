MANILA - The Land Transportation Office and the Araneta Bus Port authorities on Friday held random drug tests on bus drivers in preparation for their travel to the provinces.

Bus drivers submitted their urine for examination while others underwent breath analyzer tests ahead of traveling for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and the Undas holidays.



Mon Legazpi, terminal property manager of the Araneta Bus Port, said they are expecting more passengers to come Friday afternoon or Saturday morning for the long weekend and holiday break.



Legazpi, however, said that compared to the old Araneta Bus Station where they used to cater to thousands of passengers, the maximum passengers they are expecting now would only reach 1,000 to 2,000 per day.



He said they currently have 5 routes with 7 operators, compared to 24 bus companies before with 120 trips. On the average they have 75 trips a day with 600 to 1,000 passengers per day.



“Sa ngayon normal pa po. Pero dahil long weekend baka mamaya po madagdagan...dati may Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao, pero ngayon, nalimita po ang biyahe," he added.

