Garin’s graft, technical malversation cases raffled to Sandiganbayan 2nd Division

Representative Janette Garin attends the House Committee on Appropriations briefing on Sept. 12, 2022, on the P301-billion proposed budget of the Department of Health (DOH), together with its attached agencies and corporations, for Fiscal Year 2023. Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout

MANILA — The graft and technical malversation/illegal use of public funds charges against former Department of Health (DOH) secretary and current Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin and former health officials have been raffled off to the Sandiganbayan 2nd Division.

The Sandiganbayan Second Division is composed of Associate Justices Oscar Herrera, Jr., Edgardo Caldona and Arthur Malabaguio.

The justices will determine if there is probable cause to issue a warrant of arrest against Garin and other accused.

Garin’s case is one of 2 cases raffled at the Sandiganbayan Friday morning. The other case is a notice of appeal involving an LTO clerk charged with malversation, which went to the Third Division.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez presided over the raffle, attended by representatives of the 2nd, 3rd and 7th divisions who were due to be assigned cases.