MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a former house helper of a family in Quezon City who allegedly stole P34.5 million worth of jewelry in two separate occasions.

NBI Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division Chief Atty. Jerome Bomediano said they conducted an operation Thursday afternoon after the victim sought their help.

The victim said their former house help stole from them twice, but they just discovered this recently.

Prior to the NBI operation today, the victim already filed a complaint against the suspect for allegedly stealing jewelry worth P7.5 million. Another P27 million worth of jewelry were stolen Thursday.

“Noong inimbestigahan natin, nakita natin yung pattern eh, nitong dati nilang boy. Ang pattern niya pag umalis sila, mag-text siya muna yung katulong ngayon, mag-text siya muna kung nandiyan ba yung amo. Pag sinabing aalis din siya, pupunta at kunwari may pinapaayos. Ang sasabihin niya, may pinapaayos si boss sa akin kasi,” Bomediano said.

On Thursday afternoon, the suspect again contacted the other house help asking if his former boss will leave the house.

This prompted the NBI to conduct an operation.

“Dahil na pattern nga namin na ganon ang ginagawa niya, inabangan na natin dun, which is noong umalis nga yung complainant natin. Dumating siya at in-observe natin. Umakyat dito sa gilid ng bahay sa terrace, pumasok dun sa kwarto. Ang ginagawa natin, inabangan na natin na lumabas. Nang lumabas ng bahay, nakita, sinita nang complainant at nasilip niya na yung daladalang paper bag, nandun na napakaraming alahas na na nanakaw niya na,” Bomediano said.

The suspect admitted to the crime.

He said the first time he stole jewelry from his employer was in September. He added that he envied his friends, which is why he was tempted to steal from his former employer.

“Nainggit lang po ako sa mga kaibigan ko na may pera, may panggastos, ako walang-wala po," he said.

He pawned the jewelry at a pawnshop in Quezon City for a total of P2 million and spent the money treating his friends.

He also gave some money to his parents to be used in the construction of their house in the province.

“Maam, sir, pasensya po, patawarin niyo po ako sa nagawa ko po sa inyo. Hindi ko po sinasadya na gawin po yan, patawarin niyo po ako. Handa po akong tanggapin kung anong kaso ang ibibigay niyo po sa akin," he pleaded to his former employer.

According to NBI, a complaint of non-bailable theft will be filed against the suspect because of the huge amount of jewelry stolen.

Aside from the recovered jewelry, the NBI also recovered P100,000 in cash.

The victim declined to give an on-cam interview. But she said the jewelry recovered from the suspect are mostly collections and heirlooms, and are mostly made of diamonds and emeralds.

One of the most expensive piece of jewelry is a three-piece set with a three carat diamond worth P20 million.

The victim is hoping to recover the first batch of jewelry worth P7.5 million that was stolen and pawned by the suspect.