DENR chief joins Pag-asa island expedition

DENR handout

MANILA — Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga has joined an expedition to Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea for a science research expedition, her agency said on Friday.

In a statement, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Yulo visited a site around Pag-Asa Island, including Sandy Cay 2, where crushed corals were recently found.

The University of the Philippines' M/V Panata research vessel also arrived for its bi-annual research expedition to the Kalayaan Group of Islands and the West Philippine Sea, DENR said.

Loyzaga and other DENR officials, experts from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, and UP Marine Science Institute tackled the possible expansion of research and monitoring in Pag-asa island and nearby areas.

"Scientific studies have established that the marine ecosystem in the Kalayaan Island Group is critical a critical biodiversity area, and is crucial for the sustainable supply of fish and coral larvae in the Philippines and the region," the DENR said.

Loyzaga said their discussion focused on the island's environmental sustainability.

There was also "research needed for understanding of marine environments and value of these ecosystems to livelihoods, food security in the Philippines and the region and the global need to ensure of the ocean’s climate regulatory functions," according to the DENR chief.

"Given the implications, we need to actually determine an ecological boundary rather than administrative lines,” she added.

Loyzaga said the possibility of a linkage between the DENR Biodiversity Management Bureau and UP-MSI regarding the creation of a DENR marine research station in Pag-asa island was also discussed.

The DENR and Mayor Roberto Del Mundo also raised the possibility of partnerships to help the municipality's residents.

"The discussion points included the carrying capacity and the need for water, sewerage, and solid waste management systems," based on the statement.

National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said it will “verify the circumstances and the facts behind what happened” in Sandy Cay to disprove allegations that it is “creating political drama” against China.

The statement came after the Philippine Coast Guard recently discovered crushed corals in Spratly Islands, including the Escoda Shoal, Sandy Cay, and Rozul Reef.

The Philippine Coast Guard is also working on figuring out how and why the coral reefs died.

They are also gathering evidence on whether Chinese maritime militia were behind the destruction of the marine environment, but stressed that they were the only entities present in the Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef between August and September.