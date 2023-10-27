Home  >  News

Bulacan State U grad tops October 2023 Electronics Engineers board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2023 06:50 PM

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday that 842 out of 2,524 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination given this month.

A total of 1,366 out of 1,858 also passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination.

Angelo Cabalu Jacobo of Bulacan State University-Malolos topped the Electronics Engineers exams with a rating of 89.80 percent.

June Lorenz Escobal Capin of Mapua University placed second with 87.30 percent, while Joshua Ramirez Maniti of Tarlac State University placed third with 87.20 percent.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/news/10/27/1027-electronics-engineers.jpg

UP Diliman was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 96.67 percent.

For the Electronics Technicians exam, Jedidiah Yandog Kosca of FEU Alabang and Rigil Kent Dacayanan Olegario of Mapua University tied for first place with a rating of 95 percent.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/news/10/27/1027-electronics-tech.jpg

Here are the successful examinees for both the Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians board exams.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  PRC   Professional Regulation Commission   Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination   Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination   board exam   exam results  