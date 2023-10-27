MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday that 842 out of 2,524 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination given this month.

A total of 1,366 out of 1,858 also passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination.

Angelo Cabalu Jacobo of Bulacan State University-Malolos topped the Electronics Engineers exams with a rating of 89.80 percent.

June Lorenz Escobal Capin of Mapua University placed second with 87.30 percent, while Joshua Ramirez Maniti of Tarlac State University placed third with 87.20 percent.

UP Diliman was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 96.67 percent.

For the Electronics Technicians exam, Jedidiah Yandog Kosca of FEU Alabang and Rigil Kent Dacayanan Olegario of Mapua University tied for first place with a rating of 95 percent.

Here are the successful examinees for both the Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians board exams.

RELATED VIDEO