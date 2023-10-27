A woman walks past teddy bears carrying the names and pictures of Israeli minors held hostage by Hamas in Gaza displayed at Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 25, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

MANILA — A fourth batch of Filipino repatriates fleeing Israel's war with Hamas will come home towards the end of October, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Friday.

"May napipinto tayong fourth batch [ng repatriates mula Israel]… padating ng Monday, malaki-laking grupo, sa ngayon higit-kumulang 50. Pinakamalaking grupo ito," DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

At least 4 Filipinos were killed in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which left around 1,400 people dead. More than 200 others were kidnapped.

Israel's retaliatory bombardment of Hamas-run Gaza has killed more than 7,000 people -- a toll expected to rise substantially if Israeli troops massed near the border move into the Palestinian territory.

At least 3 Filipinos were still in Gaza City, which bore the brunt of the Israeli strikes, officials said.

Around 78 Filipinos in other parts of the blockaded Gaza Strip have sought assistance to return to the Philippines.

Some Filipinos in Lebanon are also seeking repatriation as fighting continued between Hamas-linked Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops, Cacdac said.

"Sa Lebanon, nagpapatala tayo at so far, meron nang mga nagpalista. Inihahanda na rin yung first batch mula Lebanon, hindi na rin ito magtatagal, mga ilang araw. Mayroon lang talaga tayong challenge in terms of flight bookings," the official said.

"May cases na undocumented sa Lebanon kaya mayroon pang kailangan ayusin sa immigration authorities," he added.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

