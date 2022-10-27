Town hall utility worker Perpekto Tullas surveys the damage sustained by Pulot National High School in Lagayan, Abra on Oct. 26, 2022,a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the area. The earthquake, which was recorded 7 kilometers northwest of Tineg town at 10:59 p.m., was felt in different parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A powerful quake that rocked northern Luzon this week has spawned some 600 aftershocks as of Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanolgy and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province late Tuesday, damaging around a hundred structures and injuring at least 44 people, authorities said.



“Since that earthquake, as of 7 a.m. today, we have recorded 616 aftershocks,” said Phivolcs officer-in-charge Dr. Teresito Bacolcol.

Of the total, 7 were felt. The strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.8, he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Bacolcol said the epicenter of Tuesday's quake was near the West Ilocos Fault System.

“That area, historically, at least 40 earthquakes ang na-record na namin from 1589 to 1985. So that area is seismically active,” he noted.

(We have recorded at least 40 earthquakes in that area from 1589 to 1985.)

Some residents in Abra were too afraid to return to their homes due to the aftershocks and stayed in tents.

"People are asking for tents, and the reason why is they are afraid of going back to their houses because of the aftershocks, which could collapse their houses with the foundations weakened," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters on Thursday.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in Abra in July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

