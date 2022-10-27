The Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu is suspending sea travel from Cebu to some areas in Central Visayas amid the threat from tropical storm Paeng.

These are from the Polambato Port in Bogo City, Cebu to Mintac, Masbate, and Matnog, Sorsogon.

Trips are also canceled from the Hagnaya Port in San Remigio, Cebu to Cataingan, Masbate.

The same applies to trips from the Maya Port, Daanbantayan in Cebu to Calbayog, Samar.

“Voyage of vessels will resume upon the improvement of weather and sea condition in the above-mentioned areas,” the Coast Guard said in an advisory Thursday.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 has been hoisted over parts of the Visayas due to tropical storm Paeng.

—report from Annie Perez