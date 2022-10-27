Law enforcement authorities said Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Pinas City for alleged possession of around P1.3 million worth of suspected kush. Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said the suspect is his nephew. Contributed photo.

The drug case against Juanito Jose Remulla III, eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, has been raffled off.

The case was raffled off to Las Pinas Regional Trial Court Branch 197 Acting Presiding Judge Ricardo Moldez II.

Drug case ng anak ni DOJ Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla na si Juanito Jose Remulla III, nairaffle na sa Las Pinas RTC.

Napunta ito sa Branch 197 Acting Presiding Judge Ricardo Moldez II. pic.twitter.com/QDISjTklZd — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) October 27, 2022

Remulla was caught with suspected high-grade marijuana or kush worth P1.3 million during a controlled delivery conducted by an inter-agency task force in Las Piñas City last Oct. 11 .

He has been charged with violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Prosecutors recommended no bail for Remulla due to the large amount of drugs seized.

The justice secretary earlier said he will not interfere or influence the case and has rejected calls for his resignation.

“I haven’t talked to him actually, since the beginning. I’ve stayed away from the case. I have not talked to anybody. I have not asked anybody any favor,” he said, declining to comment on whether he will visit his son.