The drug case against Juanito Jose Remulla III, eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, has been raffled off.
The case was raffled off to Las Pinas Regional Trial Court Branch 197 Acting Presiding Judge Ricardo Moldez II.
Remulla was caught with suspected high-grade marijuana or kush worth P1.3 million during a controlled delivery conducted by an inter-agency task force in Las Piñas City last Oct. 11 .
He has been charged with violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Prosecutors recommended no bail for Remulla due to the large amount of drugs seized.
The justice secretary earlier said he will not interfere or influence the case and has rejected calls for his resignation.
“I haven’t talked to him actually, since the beginning. I’ve stayed away from the case. I have not talked to anybody. I have not asked anybody any favor,” he said, declining to comment on whether he will visit his son.
