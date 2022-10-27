Ill-fated Korean aircraft still causing delays, canceled flights in Cebu airport

Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

The Korean Air passenger aircraft that overshot the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Sunday night has still not been removed as of Thursday.

This was confirmed by MCIA Information Officer Maryann Dimabayao.

“It is still there,” she said.

It has been three days since the airport returned to its operations despite the damaged aircraft remaining on the grassy area of the runway.

Because of this, several flights were delayed and canceled.

The latest announcement of MCIA today included affected flights from Manila, Singapore, Clark, Cagayan, Legazpi, and Davao.

Night flights are still not allowed since the approach lights of the runway, which are supposed to guide pilots, have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu Disaster Risk Reduction and Management chief Nagiel Bañacia said that they are still having a hard time moving the aircraft.

“It is a lifetime experience (not common) for a responder to cut into pieces an ill-fated Airbus A330-300,” he said.

He said they had to cut parts of the aircraft to facilitate removal of cargo inside the airplane.

“Then the aircraft will be lifted and dragged a few hundred meters away from the runway path,” he explained.

In an earlier statement, MCIAA said it will take them two weeks to get the job done.

MCIAA General Manager Julius Neri is set to give an update Friday on the investigation which was done by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Korean Air management, and other stakeholders.

—report from Annie Perez

