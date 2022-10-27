In Southern California, state agriculture officials are expanding a citrus plant quarantine in Los Angeles county after the citrus disease Huanglongbing (HLB) was detected in Pomona.

The plant disease is not harmful to people or animals but can greatly affect citrus plants. HLB is spread from plant to plant by the Asian citrus psyllid. Once a tree is infected it cannot be cured.

According to the Citrus Pest & Disease program's press release, a citrus plant quarantine is in place throughout portions of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. To further limit the spread of the pest that can carry HLB, there are additional quarantines in place that make it illegal to bring citrus fruit or plant material into California from other states or countries.

The new quarantine map can be found at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/citrus/pests_diseases/hlb/regulation.html.

All citrus trees including, lemons, oranges, and limes can be affected by HLB.

While an outbreak of HLB could impact local citrus industries, backyard gardeners also need to be cautious.

An estimated 60% of California homeowners own citrus trees, and a popular one among Filipino homes, is calamansi.