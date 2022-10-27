Davao 'relaunched' as tourism, investment-ready destination

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. announced Thursday the “relaunch” of the Davao region as a tourism and investment-ready destination after it has been declared as insurgency-free.

At an event that he and Defense department officer-in-charge Jose Faustino, Jr. attended at the Eastern Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Camp Panacan in Davao City, the latter formally declared the region as free from communist insurgents.

"As the officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense, I am extremely honored and pleased to declare, pursuant to the Regional Peace and Order Council Resolution No. 7 dated October 12, 2022, that the entire Region 11 comprising of Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental and city of Davao as an insurgency-free region,” Faustino said.

Military officials initially made the declaration on Oct. 12.

"To celebrate this victory, I believe that there is no better way to celebrate the eradication of insurgency in Davao than to declare the region as a tourism and investment-ready destination,” Marcos said.

“In truth, Davao, with its very active and vibrant economy and the businesses that have been leading the way in Mindanao and do better than the national average, have always been there. However, we always have to deal with the security problem that was holding progress back,” he continued.

“So peace and progress always go hand in hand."

Marcos expressed gratitude to the sacrifices and heroism of uniformed personnel in the government’s victory against communist insurgents in the region.

He also credited the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for what he calls its whole-of-nation approach in ending the communist insurgency.

"We can say that the armed forces in our country, the uniformed forces in our country, their mission has shifted. It has changed a little bit. Whereas before we ask you to be war fighters, now we ask you to be bringers of peace,” Marcos said.

“And the success of NTF-ELCAC program, of all the efforts of our military, of our police have shown in the reaping of that benefits that we celebrate today, that the Davao province are insurgency free," he added.

“Ang makasaysayang tagumpay na ito ay isang patunay na kayang supilin ng sambayanang Pilipino ang anumang salot o banta sa kapayapaan at kaunlaran ng ating bayan,” Faustino said.

FROM THE ARCHIVE